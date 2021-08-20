A POLL has revealed Britain’s favourite cheese (apparently).

Ahead of National Burger Day on Thursday (August 26) FoodHub has revealed that Britain’s favourite cheese is the processed cheese slice – favoured by four out of 10 Brits.

Cheddar cheese is the second most popular, earning 33 per cent of the vote; Italian favourite mozzarella came in third with one in five opting for the stringy cheese ahead of another British favourite in Red Leicester (19 per cent).

UK’S TOP 10 FAVOURITE TYPES OF CHEESE

1. Processed Cheese slice - 40 per cent

2. Cheddar – 33 per cent

3. Mozzarella – 20 per cent

4. Red Leicester – 19 per cent

5. Halloumi – 18 per cent

6. Brie – 17 per cent

7. Stilton – 15 per cent

8. Parmesan – 14 per cent

9. Feta – 14 per cent

10. Double Gloucester – 13 per cent

Meanwhile, blue cheese was voted the nation’s least favourite (23 per cent) followed by goat’s cheese (18 per cent).

Foodhub spokesman, Ardian Mula, said: “We already know that Britain loves its cheese. However, we’re surprised at how well received the processed cheese slice has been.

“A lot of people turn their nose up at this product but, our research clearly shows it is the nation’s favourite. Clearly much of this comes from the fact we love it on burgers and sandwiches.

“Cheese is one of the most versatile foods out there, so whether you’re grating some parmesan on your pasta, indulging in a margherita pizza or even after a delicious cheesecake dessert, Foodhub has a wide selection of restaurant providers that will tackle those cheesy cravings.”

Almost one in five respondents said they eat cheese daily but 1 in 10 men said they cannot stand cheese.

