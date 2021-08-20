GWENT based broadband company Country Connect is working to improve the broadband in Caerleon and Ponthir so that more than 10,000 homes have access to quicker internet speeds.

Country Connect is installing full fibre broadband in the two villages much in the same way that it has been installed in other areas by BT on their Openreach network.

This means that fibre cables are being placed in areas that have existing connections so that Country Connect can access the BT network of ducts and poles.

Installing the cables this way means that it causes minimal disruption, though Country Connect is planning on obtaining permission to dig up pavements and roads so they can install their own equipment.

Mark Tomlinson, the managing director and founder of Country Connect, said: “We are now planning to obtain code powers within coming months and this will allow us to dig pavements and roads to lay new ducting under permitted development to extend our network further, as some areas do not have ducting and is known as Direct in Ground (DIG).

“We are now about five years old and started out life as a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) provider, providing superfast broadband connections to some of the most rural and remote parts of South Wales and we have since moved towards the full fibre broadband deployments following the pandemic and the evident need for much better broadband services, faster speeds and stability.”

Mr Tomlinson is himself a resident of Caerleon, so has decided to begin the work in his own neighbourhood.

Although the work has been expensive for the company and has cost around £140,000, Mr Tomlinson is confident that there will be a profit.

“We absolutely will make a profit from this, the infrastructure being installed now should last at least 50 years from now and is further upgradeable by swapping the optics at either end.”

Country Connect is planning on offering four packages and have chosen to mirror the prices of BT.

The current plans on offer can be viewed on their website.