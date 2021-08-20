ALL areas of Gwent are covered by a weather warning for thunderstorms today.
The Met Office issued the yellow weather warning, highlighting the risk of torrential downpours and the potential of some flooding.
This is an hour by hour forecast across Gwent, so you know when to expect the worst of the weather.
Newport
- 8am - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- 9am - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- 11am - Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain
- Midday - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain
- 2pm - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain
- 3pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Overcast, ten per cent chance of rain
- 5pm - Sunny intervals, ten per cent chance of rain
- 6pm - Sunny intervals, five per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Sunny intervals, five per cent chance of rain
- 8pm - Sunny intervals, five per cent chance of rain
- 9pm - Clear night, five per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Partly cloudy, five per cent chance of rain
Cwmbran
- 8am - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- 9am - Heavy rain, 95 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- 11am - Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain
- Midday - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Thunder, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 2pm - Thunder, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 3pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Overcast, ten per cent chance of rain
- 5pm - Sunny intervals, ten per cent chance of rain
- 6pm - Sunny intervals, ten per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain
- 8pm - Sunny intervals, ten per cent chance of rain
- 9pm - Clear night, five per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Clear night, five per cent chance of rain
Monmouth
- 8am - Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
- 9am - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- 11am - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- Midday - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Thunder, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 2pm - Light showers, 50 per cent chance of rain
- 3pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Overcast, ten per cent chance of rain
- 5pm - Overcast, ten per cent chance of rain
- 6pm - Thunder, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Sunny intervals, five per cent chance of rain
- 8pm - Sunny intervals, five per cent chance of rain
- 9pm - Clear night, five per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Clear night, five per cent chance of rain
Blackwood
- 8am - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- 9am - Heavy rain, 95 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- 11am - Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain
- Midday - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain
- 2pm - Thunder, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 3pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Overcast, ten per cent chance of rain
- 5pm - Overcast, ten per cent chance of rain
- 6pm - Sunny intervals, ten per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Sunny intervals, ten per cent chance of rain
- 8pm - Sunny intervals, five per cent chance of rain
- 9pm - Clear night, five per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Clear night, five per cent chance of rain
Ebbw Vale
- 8am - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- 9am - Heavy rain, 95 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
- 11am - Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
- Midday - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Thunder, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 2pm - Thunder, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 3pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Overcast, 20 per cent chance of rain
- 5pm - Overcast, ten per cent chance of rain
- 6pm - Overcast, ten per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Sunny intervals, ten per cent chance of rain
- 8pm - Sunny intervals, ten per cent chance of rain
- 9pm - Clear night, five per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Clear night, five per cent chance of rain
