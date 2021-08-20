A BURGLAR from Cwmbran has been sent to prison for a string of break-ins.

Christian Atkinson, 40, of Henllys Way, was sentenced to a total of 59 weeks in prison after a Gwent Police investigation linked him to three burglary offences

Between 6.20am and 11am on Friday, August 13, Atkinson broke into two sheds and one garage in Cwmbran, stealing items including a mountain bike and fishing equipment in the process.

He was found to have bolt croppers on his possession when officers arrested him later that morning.

Atkinson appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday, August 16, where he plead guilty to three counts of burglary other than dwelling – theft.

Officer in charge of the case, PC O’Connor, said: “We understand the impact such crimes have on our local communities, which is why we’re committed to pursuing offenders like Atkinson, bringing them to justice and making our streets safer."

He continued: "We've spoken to the victims throughout the process, and delivered our We Don’t Buy Crime smart water parks to local residents to reassure them and help them protect their possessions.

“We hope this sentence sends a clear message to the local community that burglary will not be tolerated in Cwmbran and the whole of Gwent.”

The forensic marking equipment contained within the crime prevention kits can be used to leave an invisible mark on personal belongings, making them traceable and easier to return to their owners.