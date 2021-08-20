TRANMERE Rovers boss Mickey Mellon expects Newport County AFC to be promotion rivals this season.

The two teams clash at Prenton Park tomorrow afternoon after suffering League Two play-off disappointment in 2020/21.

Tranmere were beaten by Morecambe in the semi-finals and then County suffered Wembley anguish against the Shrimps.

Both clubs have had a summer of change after falling short with Rovers bringing back Mellon, who led them to successive promotions in 2018 and 2019.

The second of those triumphs was, of course, against the Exiles in the controversial play-off final.

While County have made a raft of signings and seen several key figures leave, he still expects Michael Flynn to steer his new-look squad to a promotion challenge.

"They are a very experienced team and have done play-offs year after year," said Mellon.

"They have a management staff and playing staff who know what it takes over a 46-game season."

Rovers have Chris Merrie back from suspension after he was sent off on the opening day against Walsall, a dismissal that Mellon disagreed with.

Tranmere are yet to concede in League Two and head into the game on the back of goalless draws at Port Vale and Swindon.

“Tranmere players have to work hard and put shifts in, and represent the club properly, it’s what this group will do and it’s important that we have a group who will do that,” said Mellon.

“The improvement I’m looking for is putting the ball in the back of the net.

“We are creating the opportunities, we’re getting into good areas, now can we get it in the net.

“All the other stuff, the defending and we showed that we have good players as well.”

League Two fixtures: Carlisle v Leyton Orient, Exeter v Bristol Rovers, Forest Green Rovers v Crawley, Harrogate v Barrow, Hartlepool v Walsall, Mansfield v Bradford City, Northampton v Rochdale, Oldham v Colchester, Salford City v Swindon, Scunthorpe v Sutton, Stevenage v Port Vale, Tranmere v County