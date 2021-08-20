MORE than 200 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
Today Public Health Wales has reported 1,728 new cases of coronavirus – including 253 in the Gwent region – along with four Covid related deaths.
This brings the death toll throughout the coronavirus pandemic to 5,651 with 973 of these occurring within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
It brings the cumulative total of cases reported to Public Health Wales throughout the coronavirus pandemic to 259,883.
Of the 253 newly reported Gwent cases 78 are in Newport, 61 in Caerphilly, 55 in Torfaen, 48 in Monmouthshire and 11 in Blaenau Gwent.
Further afield, three local authorities in Wales surpassed 100 new cases in today’s update from Public Health Wales:
- 198 new cases have been reported in Swansea
- 138 new cases have been reported in Cardiff
- 137 new cases have been reported in Rhondda Cynon Taf
The full statistics from Public Health Wales are as follows:
Blaenau Gwent – 11
Caerphilly – 61
Monmouthshire – 48
Newport – 78
Torfaen – 55
Anglesey – 27
Conwy – 52
Denbighshire – 69
Flintshire – 93
Gwynedd – 50
Wrexham – 76
Cardiff – 138
Vale of Glamorgan – 88
Bridgend – 55
Merthyr Tydfil – 12
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 137
Carmarthenshire – 60
Ceredigion – 35
Pembrokeshire – 86
Powys – 74
Neath Port Talbot – 99
Swansea – 198
Unknown location – 21
Resident outside Wales – 105
