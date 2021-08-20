A WALKER on holiday in New Quay and his beloved dog were rescued by Coastguard helicopter after being stuck on dangerous cliffs on the edge of the town yesterday, August 19.

HM Coastguard New Quay, New Quay lifeboat, and Aberystwyth cliff rescue team were called to hair-raising cliffs near the town’s fish factory shortly before 6pm.

Holidaymaker Richard White and Bramble, his ‘best friend,’ a black Labrador bitch, were stuck in a precarious situation, with no easy way of escape.

HM Coastguard New Quay said: “At 5.55pm New Quay CRT, Aberystwyth CRT and New Quay ILB were tasked to locate a male and his dog stuck on a cliff above the fish factory in New Quay.

“Upon our arrival on scene, the casualty and his dog were quickly located, and his spirits were high.

“We then carried out a careful assessment of the terrain above with a technical rope rescue in mind.

“It was decided that there was no safe place for our rope technicians to decent from so Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 187 was tasked to assist.”

A helicopter crewman was lowered by winch to an awaiting Richard and Bramble.

They were clipped in and winched to the nearby fish factory car park; Bramble happily wagging her tail as the duo were released on to terra firma.

The crew attending, and crowd who had gathered nearby, were delighted there was a happy end to the ‘tail’ of Richard and Bramble’s cliff-side adventure; the crowds’ applause echoing along the cliffside.

HM Coastguard New Quay added: “The casualty and dog were then winched from the cliff and lowered to our officers on the ground.

“A positive outcome for all involved.”

The team was stood down at 7.57pm.

New Quay lifeboat station’s inshore lifeboat had been launched, and was awaiting any support needed in the bay below, stating: “Our D-class inshore lifeboat launched on service to a person and dog stranded on the cliffs at Target Rock, New Quay.

“On arrival the crew assessed the situation with the New Quay Coastguard team who could not reach the casualty safely.

“HM Coastguard tasked the rescue helicopter to winch the two casualties while the lifeboat stood by in case assistance was required.

“The casualty and dog were then winched to safety and the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station at 8pm.”

Speaking to the Tivyside after their ordeal, Richard thanked the crews for the rescue.

He later posted his thanks on social media: “New Quay Lifeboat station thank you soo much for rescuing me and my best friend. Please message me so I can buy you all a fair few beers, or a meal or something, to show my gratitude. I’ll be doing something to raise money for the RNLI and mountain rescue to show appreciation.”