A SECOND consultation on plans to increase the capacity of two Caldicot English medium primary schools will take place in the autumn, despite concerns from the community.

Monmouthshire County Council held a six-week consultation earlier this year seeking views on plans to increase the capacity at Archbishop Rowan Williams and Dewstow Primary Schools by 70 places each.

Under the plans, both schools would see pupil places increase from 210 to 280, to meet future demand.

Now, a second consultation will take place in the autumn term, despite the findings of the consultation revealing that 57 per cent of people who responded were against the plans.

The council hope another consultation would help iron out some of the issues, with a second consultation offering face-to-face engagement sessions – something that wasn’t possible during the first due to the coronavirus restrictions at the time.

In the initial consultation, concerns were raised over a potential increase in class sizes.

There was also a call for the funding set aside for the increase in pupil numbers to go towards the development of other schools in the cluster.

However, the council said the £1.5 million set aside for the increase in pupil places has “specific constraints” and cannot be spent on improving current pupils’ learning environments.

This consultation involved staff, governors, parents and young people.

The second would also cover the same stakeholders, including members of the local community.

It will cover the proposed expansion of both Archbishop Rowan Williams and Dewstow Primary Schools.

The proposal to the increase in capacity at Archbishop Rowan Williams Primary School was brought forward in partnership with the school’s governing body in recognition of the school’s voluntary aided status.

Due to developments in Caldicot, the council is expecting around 134 new primary pupils in the area by 2024.

The 140 places under the proposed expansions could help stop an over-subscription from arising in the local area.

After the second consultation, a decision will be made on whether to press ahead with the plans.