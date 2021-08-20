NEWPORT rock group Feeder made their long awaited return to the stage in front of an audience at Tredegar Park earlier this month, but the next leg of their summer schedule hasn’t gone quite as smoothly.

After the huge success of their hometown show on Friday, August 6, they were set to support English rock band James at Kenworth House tonight (August 20).

Unfortunately, organisers Heritage Live have had to pull the plug, citing health and safety fears.

Posts on social media have revealed that recent poor weather in the London area has prevented construction of the stage “to the highest safety standard required”.

As a result, the show has been postponed to a later date, as yet unannounced.

However, it is not known if the supporting artists, including Feeder, will be part of the rescheduled line-up.

Reacting to news of the cancellation, Feeder bass player Taka Hirose Tweeted: “We had a rehearsal yesterday and everything was fine apart from the gig was cancelled for today!”

In a double blow for gig fans at Kenworth House, the James and Feeder gig was not the only event to be halted.

Last night (Thursday, August 19), an event headlined by Rag’n’Bone Man was also postponed, for the very same reason.

Anyone with tickets to either event is urged to keep hold of their tickets, in order to use them for the rescheduled dates.

In a post on the festival website, a spokesman for the events said: “Heritage Live are heartbroken to announce the postponement of the Rag’n’Bone Man and James concerts due to take place at Kenwood House tomorrow and Friday.

“Due to the inclement weather over the past few weeks, the ground has taken longer than anticipated to dry out for our staging company to construct the stage to the highest safety standard required.”

Giles Cooper of GCE Live, the operators of Heritage Live, said: “Everyone at Heritage Live is devastated that we have had to postpone these shows.

“We are all incredibly disappointed by this but ultimately, the health and safety of our guests, crew and artists will always come first.”