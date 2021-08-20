POLICE are appealing for information to find a stolen motorbike.
A Honda CBF 125 – with the number plate CA58 HKJ – was stolen from Blaenau Gwent on Wednesday, August 18, with the owner desperate to relocate it.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “A motorbike has been stolen from Swffrydd area on August 18 (2021).
“If you have any information please contact 101 quoting log 72.”
Alternatively people with details can contact Gwent Police via their Facebook or Twitter.
