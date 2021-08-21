LITTLE Mix are celebrating their ten-year anniversary this week, so we have taken a look back to the time they came to Gwent.

The girl group, now made up of band mates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock following the departure of Jesy Nelson, marked a decade since the release of their first album with an announcement of a new one.

The album, Between Us, will be released on November 12.

We looked back to the last time the group, then a four-piece, were in Gwent.

Little Mix sold out Caldicot Castle for their Summer Shout Out Tour in July 2017.

More than 15,000 people were in attendance, and while the singers mixed up Caldicot and Chepstow a few times during the show, everyone came away thrilled.

Fans of all ages made their way to the castle grounds for the concert, some with specially made T-shirts and plenty of glitter.

Sheppard opened the event followed by Louisa Johnson who got the crowd on heir feet.

But everyone was waiting for Little Mix and as the sun started to go down they came on stage and the crowd went wild.

Jodie Greenslade was at the concert with mum Cath Morgan and daughter Callie Mae who all live in Newport Ten-year-old Callie came as a surprise birthday present from her parents. She said: “I was very excited. My favourite song is Wings.”

Mrs Greenslade added: I’ve been looking forward to it more than my daughter. We have matching T-shirts. I booked the tickets in Chepstow so had to keep quiet about it until Callie’s birthday.

“We had a lovely time and the nice weather helped.”

Megan Jo Todd, 13, came with her mum Caren from Cwmbran.

She said: “We got tickets online. We love a concert.

“There have been a lot of queues but the atmosphere has been brilliant. This is my first outdoor gig.”

Kerry Jenkins also from Cwmbran said: “We have been looking forward to the concert. It’s nice to have something like this on your doorstep and not have to go to a big stadium.

“There’s a friendly, family atmosphere.”

Leila Phillips from Chepstow came with her daughter Seren and friend Millie Jones. They had gold circle tickets and have been counting down the days to the concert.

Mrs Phillips said: “Its’s amazing. We walk the dog in this park and it’s amazing to have this here.”

Relive the day here.