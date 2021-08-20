NEWPORT County AFC could be without Michael Flynn for their League Two clash with Tranmere Rovers as the manager is waiting for a coronavirus test result.

The Exiles boss reported coronavirus symptoms so has had a PCR test ahead of tomorrow's trip to Prenton Park (kick-off 3pm).

Assistant Wayne Hatswell led training before the coach journey to Merseyside and is ready to call the shots from the dugout if needed.

County face a big week with away games at Tranmere and Salford City either side of the Carabao Cup clash with Premier League Southampton.

Flynn’s right-hand man will try to ensure the Exiles don’t miss a beat if the boss doesn’t get a negative result in time to drive to the north west of England.

DEPUTY: County coach Wayne Hatswell

"I will be the normal me, I won't be any different," said Hatwell. "I want what is best for the team and if he's not there then he trusts me to do it.

"I will give it my best as I always do and he knows that it's in good hands."

Flynn has had a fitness test and County will make late calls on defensive duo Matty Dolan and Mickey Demetriou after they missed last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Mansfield.

"Fingers crossed, there are high hopes [for both of them], they are two senior pros and add a different dimension to us.

"It's important that we get them back as quickly as we can but we've also got to make sure we don't risk them and make it worse."

Summer signing Courtney Baker-Richardson has not featured so far this season while his fellow forwards Jermaine Hylton and Kevin Ellison missed the game at Field Mill.

County face the Saints in front of a bumper crowd in between the tough assignments against Tranmere and Salford, two likely promotion contenders, but the date with Premier League stars is no distraction.

"It hasn't even been mentioned," said Hatswell. "That is what the group are like, it's just about the next game.

"We've played half the Premier League now anyway, I think they have got used to it and carry on as normal!

"Tranmere is a massively important game for us. We know it's a big week but we know that we have a tough game on Saturday.

"We want to put the Mansfield defeat behind us with a positive display and a positive result.

“The way that our fixtures have gone, we need to keep picking up points. If that’s a draw then it’s a good point away from home because it’s tough to win away from home in our league.

"Away teams doing well last season because there were no fans, that will flip back again now because of the influence of fans on referees and the little decisions that go against you."