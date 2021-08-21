PONTYPOOL Post Office and local independent traders are holding a children's treasure hunt within the town centre, starting this Monday, August 23.
Children need to follow clues to find the 10 special parcels and letters that are hidden in shops and businesses around the town.
Nicola Jolliffe, who manages the gift shop and retail sections of Pontypool Post Office, said: “We hope the treasure hunt will be great fun for the children towards the end of the summer holidays. It will also spotlight some of the fantastic shops and businesses that we have right here within the town centre”.
Gareth Jolliffe, Pontypool Post Officer postmaster, said: "We would like to thank all of the local independent traders who have taken part and donated prizes, and to Go Local for kindly printing the posters to promote the event throughout the town."
Entry forms can be collected from Pontypool Post Office on Osborne Road, and returned before 1pm on August 28.
Ten lucky prize winners will be drawn at random from all correctly completed entries.
