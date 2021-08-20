WORK is under way to transform the former Peacocks store in Newport city centre, ahead of its return to use.

The retail space inside the Kingsway Shopping Centre has been out of use for some time, following the closure of the clothing store.

But, earlier this summer, a fresh planning application was submitted to bring the space, located at Unit 31 of the Kingsway back into use.

While that application is still pending, it appears as though work is underway to transform the former Peacocks store into its new use – as the space will instead be utilised as a temporary covid recovery job centre.

Plans were submitted to Newport City Council by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), as part of nationwide efforts to support people left out of work as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

We have some amazing photographers in Gwent – as the pictures on the South Wales Argus Camera Club show. Are you a photographer keen to show off your skills? Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and show off some of your best snaps, and we’ll share them with our readers.

According to planning documents: “The proposed change of use will support the local economy through the provision of job support, largely aimed at those who have been affected by the Covid pandemic.”

Today (Friday, August 20), construction workers were seen moving in and out of the unit, which has been surrounded by barriers at this time, to allow work to be carried out.

They were seen fixing a sign advertising an office design firm onto the hoardings.

But, due to the hoardings, it is not currently known how much progress has been made inside the former store.

Read more local news here

Plans show that the unit will be appointment only, and are described by the DWP as “tailored face-to-face support in a COVID-secure environment and help support more people back into work and progress into new roles.”

It is set to be one of a number of centres being established in Wales, and the rest of the UK.

Already, centres have been opened in Cardiff, Swansea and Wrexham.

At this time, it is not known how long these premises are expected to be in use for, as the job centre is only set to be temporary.

The planning application is currently with Newport City Council for consideration, and can be viewed and commented upon by the public here.