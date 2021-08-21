AN EBBW Vale man has denied a series of offences relating to possessing indecent images of children.
Joey Morgan, 48, of Armoury Hill, denied three charges of possessing an indecent photograph of a child, one charge of possessing an indecent image of a child, and three charges of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
The charges of possessing an indecent photograph and possessing an indecent image relate to offences on June 14 and November 7 last year.
Two of the charges of breaching a sexual harm prevention order relate to an offence on August 6 last year, while the other relates to an offence on September 10.
Morgan appeared at Cardiff Crown Court to plead not guilty to all charges.
Judge Michael Fitton QC ordered Morgan will face trial on December 15.
James Evans appeared for the prosecution, while Hashim Salmman appeared for the defence.
