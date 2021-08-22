A NUMBER of Welsh beaches have been named among the UK's best for dogs.

And luckily for our four-legged friends, a number of within easy driving distance of Newport and Gwent.

Three Cliffs Bay, Gower, came out as the top ranked Welsh beach, and placed fourth in the UK as a whole.

That is according to research from ShowersToYou.co.uk, who sought to find the best dog-friendly beaches to mark National Dog Day.

After analysing Google ratings and reviews for 151 beaches with no dog restrictions, Three Cliffs Bay came out with a score of 8.79.

While Marloes Sands in Pembrokeshire ranked seventh with a score or 8.55.

In first place with a score of 9.30 out of 10 is Durdle Door beach located in Dorset. A perfect seaside getaway for dogs and their owners, the famed limestone arch makes a dreamy backdrop to a game of fetch with your four-legged friend.

In second place is Cuckmere Haven Beach in East Sussex, scoring 9.13. Neighbouring the white chalk cliffs of the Seven Sisters, the quiet pebble beach enjoys the views of the iconic landmark that makes it a prime spot for some bonding with your dog.

Another Dorset favourite, Man O’War Beach, ranks third with 8.99 out of 10. Also known as east Durdle Door, this pebble beach offers calm waters protected from swells – perfect for a splash in the sea.

It is no surprise that Devon, the county also known as ‘Mother Nature’s playground’, is home to the most highly rated dog-friendly beaches. A whopping 22 beaches out of 151 making the rankings.

In a close second, placing with a total of 21 beaches, is the county of Pembrokeshire. Bordered by the sea on three sides, it is no wonder it has a plethora of beaches to offer.

Cornwall places third with a total of 14 highly rated dog-friendly beaches. Home to harbour villages and towering cliffs, you and your pet will never have a dull moment there.

We asked our readers to name some of their favourite dog-friendly beaches.

These were the most common responses: