A NEWPORT man who was caught with crack cocaine in December has been warned it is “highly likely” he will be sent to prison.
Aaron Hassan, of George Street, pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine, relating to an offence on December 5, 2019.
Hassan denied a charge of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine from the same date.
On July 23, he was convicted at Magistrates’ Court of supplying a controlled drug of class A – crack cocaine. He will be sentenced for this alongside the possession charge.
Recorder Greg Bull QC adjourned Hassan’s sentencing until September 10 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, but warned him that he faced an immediate prison sentence.
“The supply of crack cocaine is recognised as highly serious and a prison sentence is highly likely,” he told the defendant.
“All sentencing options are open.”
Hassan was represented by Ben Walters, and the prosecution was represented by Lowri Wynn Morgan.
