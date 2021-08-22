A 42-YEAR-OLD woman who admitted causing grievous bodily harm will be sentenced in October.
Emma Jane Hughson, of no fixed abode, was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.
However, Stuart John, defending, asked the court for a psychiatric report to be prepared.
READ MORE:
- Appeal to identify possible witnesses in murder investigation.
- Cwmbran burglar jailed for more than a year for a string of break-ins.
- Can you help? Police appeal to locate stolen Honda bike.
Hughson had pleaded guilty to one charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Judge Michael Fitton QC adjourned Hughson’s sentencing until October 8 for a psychiatric report to be prepared and for a visiting psychologist to interview the defendant.
William Bebb appeared for the prosecution.
Hughson was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.