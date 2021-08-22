A 42-YEAR-OLD woman who admitted causing grievous bodily harm will be sentenced in October.

Emma Jane Hughson, of no fixed abode, was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

However, Stuart John, defending, asked the court for a psychiatric report to be prepared.

Hughson had pleaded guilty to one charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Judge Michael Fitton QC adjourned Hughson’s sentencing until October 8 for a psychiatric report to be prepared and for a visiting psychologist to interview the defendant.

William Bebb appeared for the prosecution.

Hughson was remanded in custody.