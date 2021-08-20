RESIDENTS across Gwent will now be able to receive up-to-date information from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board via WhatsApp.

The information in the messages will include the latest Covid-19 updates and most recent vaccination programme information.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the health board said: “We are expanding the way we communicate to our residents by developing a WhatsApp messaging service. By subscribing to this service, you will receive frequent updates from the health board on a variety of topics.”

If you would like to receive these messages, you must contact the health board by email.

The email to contact is abb.engagement@wales.nhs.uk, and the subject of the email must be ‘WhatsApp Subscription’.

In the email you must include the following details:

  • Your full name.
  • Home postcode/borough that you live in.
  • The mobile number you would like the messages to be sent to.
  • If you would like to receive messages in Welsh or English.

Messages from the programme will come from the mobile number 07973 695 798.

