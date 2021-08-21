HE'S got a lengthy CV and has played in England Spain, Belgium, Italy and Scotland but Alex Fisher hopes to make Newport County AFC home after an uncertain summer.

It was announced that the 31-year-old striker had signed a one-year deal last Saturday morning and he made his Exiles debut as a sub at Mansfield in the afternoon.

Fisher spent pre-season with County after being released by Exeter City and was put straight into the matchday squad after the paperwork was completed.

If Wikipedia is correct - a dangerous statement - then Newport are his 15th club after Oxford United, Brackley Town, Oxford City, Jerez Industrial (Spain), Tienen, KRC Mechelen, Heist (all Belgium), Monza (Italy), Mansfield, Torquay, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Motherwell, Yeovil and the Grecians.

"It's crazy how it works sometimes," said Fisher. "You never go with the intention of it happening like that.

"When I was younger the opportunities for contracts were abroad for me. I ended up spending three or four years in Europe and was quite late to the Football League but that doesn't take anything away from how special it is to me. I am proud as ever to be playing at this level."

"It was never necessarily the intention to move around as much as I have," he continued. "Often the nature of the game doesn't allow for the perfect career.

"It's certainly been a rollercoaster and one that is not finished yet. I am very aware of what I can bring to a club and I am doing something right, otherwise I wouldn't be here.

"My intention is to give my all for the shirt and I'd love to extend my time here for as long as possible. The only way I can do that is by delivering on the field."

Fisher made his County bow with the academy prospects at Undy AFC at the start of July and went on to feature against Cinderford, Swansea and Cardiff.

The Clevedon-based forward is relieved that his search for a job was successful.

"The older you get and the more responsibilities that you have outside football, it does make it more tense," he admitted.

"I've always backed my ability and this was the first time that I've had to go through a summer where there was this much uncertainty.

"The Covid situation and clubs perhaps looking for smaller clubs has made it more challenging to get a place.

"That's the nature of the game and ultimately it comes down to how much you back yourself to deliver when you need to."

Fisher will provide County with experience and physicality up front while he hopes to be leading the line from the off more frequently after spending most of his Exeter career on the bench.

He made 46 appearances for the Grecians but made just three starts last season, the last of them at Crawley in February.

"I was quite frustrated that I ended up in a peripheral role," said Fisher, who came off the bench when Exeter were chasing a win against County in April and won goal of the season for his strike at Southend.

"I felt that didn't reflect how much I can bring to the team but at the same time Exeter is a successful club that have always been up there and results were pretty strong.

"If that was my role [at Newport], I'd embrace it and my ultimate goal is to be part of a successful side, but selfishly you want to play as much as you can."

One start that Fisher did make for Exeter was the play-off final in 2020 and he joins a County squad trying to respond to a controversial loss to Morecambe at Wembley.

"There is absolutely no sense of a hangover coming in from an outsider's point of view," said Fisher.

"I can understand how it feels having experienced exactly the same thing 12 months previous with Exeter.

"I understand the emotions involved but the club are growing year on year, two play-off finals in three years shows that it is going in the right direction.

"I am very proud to be part of this squad that I hope will achieve the same, and go one better. It's really exciting to be involved at a club that is really on the up."