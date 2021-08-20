A NEWPORT man is wanted for breaching bail conditions.
Curtis Carvalho, 23, is wanted after a breach of his bail conditions on Monday, August 16 after he was charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media pages – quoting the reference 2100292586.
