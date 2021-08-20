A BLAENAVON road will be closed for more than a month as part of two temporary road closures in the town.
A section of Forgeside Road, running alongside the Afon Lwyd, will be closed for 37 days from Wednesday, August 25.
The sections of Forgeside Road up to the junction with Forge Road, and up to Church Road in the opposite direction, will be open for access only during this period.
A diversion is in place along Church Road and Varteg Road.
The works are due to take place until Friday, October 1.
Another temporary road closure in Blaenavon is planned for a section of Oakview.
A small section of the road – leading to Oakview Court – will be closed between 8.30am and 5pm on Tuesday, August 31.
