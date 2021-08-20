NEWPORT'S Maindee Festival returns this weekend, celebrating its anniversary after a year of covid disruption.

The popular annual event is in its 25th year, and is finally able to take place in a physical setting, after going online-only in 2020 due to the health crisis.

This year, the event will once again play host to live music, activities, and the much anticipated parade.

The event is held at Jubilee Gardens, near to Community House on Eton Road – just a stone’s throw away from Rodney Parade.

Taking place on Saturday August 21, the event is set to be a little smaller than previous years.

But, despite this, organisers have taken to social media, saying: “we’re still keen for people to come along and sell items or promote their organisation”.

Anyone looking to set up shop here can do so for £10 per stall, and while there is no vehicle access, there is said to be nearby parking.

The event itself kicks off at around 2pm, and runs until approximately 5pm, when the parade serves as a finale of sorts.

Music line-up in full

According to the festival’s social media channels, the musical line-up is as follows:

2:15pm - Gypsy Stars Choir (Newport-based Romany choir)

2:40pm - Ruby Kelly (Singer/songwriter from Newport)

3.05pm - Diallo – (Kora musician)

3.30pm - The Honest Poet (South Wales based singer/songwriter)

3.55pm - Selena in the Chapel (Newport-based singer/songwriter)

4.20pm - Only Drums Aloud (Caerleon’s samba band)

Anyone looking to contact organisers regarding a stall can do so by emailing alisonstarling@yahoo.com or by texting 07925 436903.

More information about the festival can be found here.