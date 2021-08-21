A NEW Sri Lankan restaurant is set to open in Blackwood - but whether or not it is allowed to serve alcohol has yet to be decided.

Chef Ceylon is set to open on Bridge Street, where the former Masons Arms pub, and more recently Sam’s Brasserie, used to be.

The licence application, which requests the right to supply alcohol and to provide late night refreshments, was discussed at a council Licensing and Gambling Sub-Committee meeting on Thursday, August 19.

Three residents objected to the application over concerns the restaurant could encourage anti-social behaviour in the area.

Resident, Llyn Bevan, said: “I have a major fear of the rowdy behaviour that this establishment could attract.”

Mr Bevan added that the restaurant is near rugby clubs and, when it was a pub, clubs would hold social events there.

In response, applicant Diane Kamburugamwe said: “We are not wanting to attract that type of clientele.”

She added: “It’s not a place you come to for a drink – it’s where you come to eat.”

Resident Chris Williams, who has lived on Bridge Street for six years, said he had “numerous concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area”.

Mr Williams referenced previous incidents of noise and damage to vehicles as a result of drunken behaviour.

The applicant has restricted the use of the outdoor area of the restaurant 9pm following resident concerns.

Ms Kamburugamwe said: “We are taking all residents’ concerns into consideration. We want them to know we take this seriously.”

Assistant Licensing Manager for the Trading Standards Authority, Annette Dix, said that the applicants “had obviously considered the impact on nearby residents” and they would not be objecting.

A CCTV system is being installed at the premises to combat anti-social behaviour.

Gwent police has not objected to the application, instead seeking certain conditions to be added if the application is granted.

A decision on the application will be made by Caerphilly County Borough Council by the end of next week.