NOMINATIONS for the fifth South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards are now open.

Every year we seek to shine a light on the incredible work carried out at the heart of our communities, something of which we’ve had reason to be especially grateful over the past 18 months.

With these awards we want to celebrate the doctors and nurses, surgeons and consultants, midwives, pharmacies, auxiliary and care staff, and the many teams whose efforts help to make us healthier and happier.

We want to raise awareness of the great initiatives, campaigns and groups that are making a huge difference to people’s lives, along with those individual acts of kindness that have restored patients and customers’ faith in humanity.

The South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards is your opportunity to say thank you to people working for the National Health Service and private medical and care companies for the amazing work they do, and to share stories of those who have gone the extra mile.

We want them to really know how special they are and feel well and truly appreciated for their efforts.

The 2020 winner of the ‘lifetime achievement’ accolade, and doctor of the year, Dr David Hepburn has given his backing to this year’s awards.

He said that even the knowledge of having been nominated provided a real boost both to himself and his team.

“My message to readers of the Argus is that if they have a great GP, district nurse, health visitor, community midwife or nursing home, the Health & Care Awards is a great way to recognise the way they have helped,” he says.

Over the coming weeks the South Wales Argus will be telling the stories of some of the winners from our fourth health and care awards.

We hope these articles will serve as a reminder as to our good fortune to have such high calibre people working on our behalf and inspire entries for this year too.

Making nominations for the awards could not be easier: visit https:// newsquestevents.co.uk/swahealth-care-awards/ to read the full criteria for each of the categories and fill out the online form.

Those unable to access a computer can send their nomination with supporting information and their name, address and a contact number, to the South Wales Argus at First Floor, Chartist Tower, Upper Dock Street, Newport. NP20 1DW.

As with last year’s awards, we want to keep everybody safe and will be announcing this year’s winners during a special online celebration attended by a number of household names on Thursday, December 16.

While we won’t be together in person, the number of people who will be able to watch the awards is limitless, which means we can call share in the good news stories we’ll be telling and raise a glass to those who do so much for us and our families.

“Together we will continue to shine a light and to honour all those incredible health and care workers, both at individual and team level, at the heart of our communities,” says managing director of the Argus Hussain Bayoomi.

“We want to celebrate all those that have risen to the challenge of the past few months, overcoming adversity, showing tremendous strength, courage, compassion, and tenacity.

“We want to share your story and create a permanent record of all those incredible achievements.”

Argus editor Gavin Thompson says he’s looking forward to reading this year’s nominations.

“We know that the dedicated people working in the health and care professions in South Wales have been exemplary during the pandemic,” he says.

Opportunities for companies to demonstrate their commitment to health and care in South Wales by supporting the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards are available. To find out more, please send an email to catherine.parsons@localiq.co.uk

​Categories in this year's Health Awards: