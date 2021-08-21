THE first wave of refugees have arrived in the UK this week after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

After decades of war, the swift removal of US and UK troops saw the Taliban arrive at the gates of Kabul on Sunday and take back control with little resistance.

Dominic Raab said several nations were “caught off-guard” by the quick and hostile nature of the militant group’s takeover, which has prompted Afghans to flee the country.

He added British intelligence had been tracking what was happening on the ground in Afghanistan “very carefully” after the United States decided to reduce its troops in the country.

Around 900 armed forces are in Afghanistan helping to bring UK nationals home and secure the safety of selected Afghans.

Footage of hundreds of Afghans swarming the airport in Kabul and climbing planes earlier this week remains fresh in the memories of a world watching.

20,000 Afghan refuges will be welcomed to the UK on the coming years under as the Government unveiled the details of a scheme to provide sanctuary for those most at risk of persecution by the Taliban.

Thousands of women, children and others most at risk of the Taliban will begin to resettle in the UK over the coming months.

Here’s how you can help those seeking refuge in the UK - from donating clothes to other items.

Where can I donate clothes for refugees?

UK citizens can help Afghan refugees entering the country and looking to resettle in a number of ways - one of which is by donating clothes or other items.

Baby equipment, food, shoes, trainers, underwear, bedding, mobile phones and chargers are among those items most in need to help the support efforts of refugees in the UK.

People wishing to find out more about how they can help refugees through donating items or money to the cause in their area can do so through the government website.

Alternatively there are numerous campaigns and charities looking for help or assistance at this time in supporting Afghan refugees in the UK. Please see the list below.

Care4Calais

The charity Care4Calais is a volunteer-run organisation working with refugees in the UK, France and Belgium, delivering essential aid and support to refugees.

A spokesperson said: "We are not politicians; we are ordinary people like you who believe that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.

"We are on the ground with the refugees every single day and are respectful of their common humanity and responsive to their needs.

"We use our on-the-ground presence and relationship with the refugee community to provide the much-needed help that other organisations are not able to."

Operating all year round, the charity also provides social support, language lessons, activities and workshops in the volunteers’ support of refugees.

Those wishing to donate to Care4Calais can do so through the charity’s website.

Unicef

Worldwide charity UNICEF is working in Afghanistan to offer emergency relief in Kabul, Kandahar and other vastly populated areas which have been overtaken by Taliban soldiers.

The charity claims 14 million people are at risk of food poverty in the country, currently the charity can only reach 1.5 of those in need.

Of those, 7.4 million are children and only 1.1 are being provided with aid.

Unicef states on its website that it needs over £1 million to help all of those impacted by the ongoing conflict, drought and economic uncertainty in Afghanistan.

The charity is currently trying to offer medical relief such as vaccinations, food packages and fresh drinking water to communities.

You can support the charity by donating to its emergency fund.

£7 each month could help provide life-saving rehydration salts to treat 20 children.

£15 each month could help protect 100 children from polio.

£27 each month could help provide over 600 children with clean water.

Save the Children - emergency appeal

Save the Children has been working in Afghanistan since 19786, providing charity to families affected by poverty, drought and conflict.

At present, the charity is asking people to donate to its emergency relief appeal to support children displaced by the ongoing conflict.

Save the Children provided health, education, child protection, nutrition and livelihoods services, reaching over 1.6 million Afghan’s in 2020.

To support, you can donate online. The charity has outlined:

£7 would help purchase 100 oral rehydration salts that help to treat diarrhoea.

£24 could provide targeted support to a vulnerable or unaccompanied child.

£111 could train a community volunteer on hygiene promotion techniques to pass on public health.

Afghanaid

Afghanaid has already supported nearly 1.25 million Afghan civilians this year.

The charity provides emergency food parcels to people facing drought, homes for Afghan children displaced by conflict and helps communities rebuild in the aftermath of economic recession.

Afghanaid has described the current situation in Afghanistan as ‘tremendously uncertain,’ as the Taliban reclaims Kabul.

You can support Afghanaid by donating any amount of money.

The charity highlights that £39 would pay for double layered blankets to keep a family warm, £58 would purchase a kitchen and hygiene kit for a family, so they can keep clean, healthy and safe.