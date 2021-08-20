A MAN has pleaded not guilty to murdering a teenage girl at a Chinese restaurant in Ynyswen, Treorchy on March 5.
Sixteen-year-old victim Wenjing Lin, also known as Wenjing Xu, died in the incident at the Blue Sky restaurant in Baglan Street.
Chen Xu, 31, who is not related to the victim, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court today for a plea and trial preparation hearing, where he denied a charge of murder.
Xu also pleaded not guilty to one charge of attempted murder on another person.
The judge, Michael Fitton QC, set a provisional trial date for November 1.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.