PEOPLE are being advised not to swim or allow their pets in the water at Llandrindod lake after an outbreak of blue-green algae was confirmed.

As a result of the outbreak, Powys County Council (PCC) is recommending that activities – especially where immersion in the water is likely – are restricted.

The algae produce toxins which can cause skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, stomach pains, fever and headache if swallowed. Occasionally it can cause more serious illness such as adverse effects on the liver and nervous system.

The blue-green algae (also known as cyanobacteria) occur naturally in inland waters, estuaries and seas and cannot be removed or treated. They thrive in warm conditions and are likely to come and go throughout the summer season.

Given the potential health risks caused by blue-green algae people are advised:

• not to swim in the water or to become immersed, eg stand-up paddle boarding.

• not to swallow the water

• to avoid contact with the algae

• not to eat fish caught in Llandrindod Lake

• not to allow pets or livestock to come into contact with the water

• to observe and abide by notices positioned around Llandrindod lake

The outbreak of algae was confirmed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) on Thursday evening, August 19. They tweeted: “We’ve identified blue-green algae at Llandrindod Wells lake.

“It can produce toxins that cause rashes on humans and illnesses if swallowed. It can be very dangerous to animals.

“Avoid all contact with the blue-green algae and water.”

Lakeside Boathouse first announced on Sunday that they were suspending all watersports and fishing immediately following a suspected outbreak. They posted on their Facebook page saying only dragon boats would be in operation in the meantime.

PCC and NRW conducted tests into the possible outbreak early this week and the environmental body confirmed the bad news at around 5pm on Thursday.

Anyone who has come into contact with water containing blue-green algae should shower with fresh water immediately.

Anyone who has come into contact with affected water and has become ill should obtain medical attention.

For further help and advice contact Powys County Council’s countryside access and recreation team on 01597 827500.

