FOR many workers, the entire working week is one long countdown until Friday afternoon.

With that in mind, a business with the slogan “In here, it's always Friday” might sound like the ideal place to work for many.

Indeed, that is the famous phrase associated with restaurant chain TGI Fridays.

Originally an American chain of eateries, TGIs crossed the Atlantic, and now has many branches in the UK – including one in Newport.

Located firmly in the restaurant section of the city centre’s Friars Walk Shopping Centre, it is a popular choice for many looking for a day out in the city.

But, for anyone who just can’t get enough of the endless appetizers or cocktails being served, there is even an opportunity to join the company – without even having to travel further afield than the city centre.

We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.

At this time, the Newport branch is recruiting for a variety of roles, and you can check out what they are recruiting for below.

Look: All the TGI Fridays jobs up for grabs in Newport right now

Waiter/Waitress – full time (26 hours)

According to the job post, this position comes with a competitive salary, and staff keep 100 per cent of their tips without the company taking a share.

No prior experience is needed for these roles, and on-the-job training is provided to earn qualifications.

Other benefits are said to include overtime pay, flexible working patterns, and 50 per cent discounts in all TGI restaurants.

More information can be found here.

Bar tender – part time (15 hours)

Along with the wide ranging food menu, TGIs is also known for an extensive range of cocktails, in addition to its fairly sizeable drinks menu.

In Newport, the company is looking for another staff member to help serve such drinks to customers.

Anyone looking to apply is asked to possess the following skills and qualifications:

Experience within the hospitality sector or similar

Solid customer service experience, working to high standards

Ambition, career orientated and keen to learn

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to think fast

Outstanding communication skills

Again, 50 per cent off the food bill is offered as a job perk.

More information can be found here.

Read more local news here

Chef – Full time (35 hours)

Salary - £9.41 progressing to £10 upon completion of full training.

In Newport, the company is looking for new staff in the kitchen, to provide customers with the American inspired range of menu items.

Once again, no prior experience is said to be needed, with training on offer.

However, any interested parties will be required to demonstrate a “passion for food, and a desire to deliver an amazing experience for our guests”.

According to the vacancy, this role also comes with a variety of benefits and perks, including discounted meals, overtime pay, apprentice schemes and flexible working patterns.

The job posting can be found here.

Server assistant – Part time (10 hours)

Salary is described as “competitive”.

This role is believed to be fairly similar to the wait staff vacancy, with two main differences.

One, is the hours, as this is only a part time position.

The second, is that there is more of an emphasis on delivering food and drinks to customers, compared to taking orders.

But, no previous experience is needed for this one either – with training and progression opportunities supplied on the job.

Again, the same selection of benefits apply in this role, as with those above.

This vacancy can be found here.

The full list of TGI Fridays vacancies in the UK, including Cardiff, can be found here.