THERE has been a 50 per cent increase in the number of people in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area seeking help from an online mental health and wellbeing service.

SilverCloud Wales is a free online therapy service for people aged 16 and above who are experiencing mild to moderate anxiety, depression or stress.

SilverCloud Wales’ latest data shows that 50 per cent more people across Gwent had signed up in May this year compared to the month before. The data shows that the figure is 20 per cent across Wales signing up to help manage social anxiety.

You don’t need a GP referral to use SilverCloud Wales and it can be accessed anytime, anywhere.

Alexandra Birrell, psychology assistant and clinical online cognitive behavioural therapy co-ordinator for SilverCloud Wales, said: “At the core of anxiety is often a difficulty in dealing with uncertainty, and at the core of low mood is often feelings of powerlessness and lack of control.

“We were instructed to stay home, which impacted our interaction with our social support networks, which usually serve to protect us from difficult feelings. For many these conditions became the new normal. Now, as lockdown restrictions ease, being able to venture out of the house and managing social interactions is what brings up feelings of uncertainty.

“Of course, people will have different feelings about this, depending on their situation.

“Some people are naturally cautious whereas others are embracing the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones. The difficulty is that these differences in boundaries are now something that we must learn how to communicate and navigate.”

Fionnuala Clayton, lead psychological assistant & clinical online cognitive behavioural therapy co-ordinator for SilverCloud Wales, said: “SilverCloud Wales offers people an online space to explore their personal challenges and experiences in a safe and confidential way. Returning to ‘normal’ can be just as challenging as entering lockdown.

“While we have all faced different challenges depending on our age, vulnerability status, employment and social circles, what we all have is a collective understanding that Covid has had a real impact on our daily lives.

“Common challenges we are hearing from people who use the service range from a rise in social anxiety symptoms relating to Covid measures being relaxed, loneliness and feeling isolated, and the impact the pandemic has had on our connections with loved ones, through to those struggling with routine, low mood and sometimes consequently self-esteem and body image concerns.”

SilverCloud Wales uses Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) to help people manage their mental health and wellbeing. CBT works by encouraging people to challenge the way they think and behave so they’re better equipped to deal with life’s problems.

The service offers help for anxiety, depression, stress, sleep, money worries & more. Users select one of the easy-to-use, interactive online programmes to complete over 12 weeks and for best results are advised to use the service 15-20 minutes a day, three to four times a week.

Although an online self-help service, SilverCloud Wales is backed up and supported by a team of psychologists and online cognitive behavioural therapy co-ordinators.

Ms Clayton added: “SilverCloud Wales users are supported through their chosen online programme by SilverCloud Supporters who have psychological backgrounds and know how to get the best out of the programme.

“No-one should feel like they are alone with their problems. It has been fantastic to see SilverCloud Wales online therapy reach so many people, not just across Powys, where it started, but now available to any patient or resident in Wales.”