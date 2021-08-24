MORE than 100 children took part in a recent activity day in Caerphilly.
Wednesday, August 4, was part of Play Wales and the Welsh Government’s Summer of Play and the visitors took to New Tredegar’s Winding House to take part in activities including window painting, pavement chalking, crafting, story time, yarn bombing the Victorian winding engine, and having fun playing.
MORE NEWS:
- Gwent charity unveil its restored sensory garden thanking those that helped
- Oakfield Flower Gardens playground to get new equipment
- Work underway at former Peacocks store in Newport city centre
Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “The pandemic has had a significant impact on our children, so events like these are now more important than ever.
“I’d like to thank the team at the Winding House for making this event possible, to the children whose enthusiasm really made the day special and to the adults for adhering to Covid restrictions and making sure everyone stayed safe.”
To find out more about the Winding House visit Welcome | The Winding House (caerphilly.gov.uk) call 01443 822666 or email windinghouse@caerphily.gov.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.