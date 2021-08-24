MORE than 100 children took part in a recent activity day in Caerphilly.

Wednesday, August 4, was part of Play Wales and the Welsh Government’s Summer of Play and the visitors took to New Tredegar’s Winding House to take part in activities including window painting, pavement chalking, crafting, story time, yarn bombing the Victorian winding engine, and having fun playing.

Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “The pandemic has had a significant impact on our children, so events like these are now more important than ever.

“I’d like to thank the team at the Winding House for making this event possible, to the children whose enthusiasm really made the day special and to the adults for adhering to Covid restrictions and making sure everyone stayed safe.”

To find out more about the Winding House visit Welcome | The Winding House (caerphilly.gov.uk) call 01443 822666 or email windinghouse@caerphily.gov.uk