Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Roman Jax Hart was born on May 20, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 3ozs. His parents are Ceri and Stephen Hart, of Newport, and his siblings are Rhys (18), Miley (10) and Paisley (two). Roman was eight days late and was born within minutes of arriving at the hospital.
Lottie Athena Kavanagh was born on August 10, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. Her parents are Stacey Rees and John Kavanagh, of Newport, and her siblings are Sienna (15), Ava (10), Sidney (seven), and Larosa (15 months). Lottie was the couple's second lockdown baby and she arrived by emergency Caesarean section three weeks early after Stacey contracted covid.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.