The South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,500-plus members and we've been asking them to pick their five favourite photographs to share.

Today we meet Sue Lane, of Caldicot.

She said: "I'm 57. I'm semi-retired, I work part time as an administrator at Mitel in Portskewett. I've always liked taking photos, but have become more interested since the pandemic. My speciality is street scenes and doorways."