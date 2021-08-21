PARKRUNS are back after the Covid pandemic put them on hold for 17 months.

Earlier today (Saturday August 21) people assembled in locations across Wales – including Newport and throughout Gwent – to take part in parkruns.

Parkruns are free, weekly, community events with people running, jogging, or walking 5k in parks and open spaces – there are also 2k junior parkruns for children aged four to 14 which are due to resume tomorrow (Sunday August 22).

Despite the rain, spirits were high as hundreds of people gathered in Newport for the Riverfront parkrun which took off at 9am.

One runner taking part was Matt Turner, who is a member of Caerleon Running Club, and said: “It’s good to be back for the first time in a year and half.”

His friend Phil Seignot, added: “It’s nice to be able to run in groups again and push yourself.”

Parkrun is an inclusive event, with all welcome to run, walk, or jog the distance.

Lisa McMylor was at the Riverfront parkrun and said: “It’s my first time doing a parkrun – I’ve done nothing like this before so I’m a little nervous.”

The parkrun started near Newport's Steel Wave, with participants travelling a flat course along the River Usk, past Newport City Footbridge and beneath the George Street Bridge.

From there it continued tracking the river path, under the SDR Bridge to the sailing ship sculptures before participants returned to the Wave along the same route.

Volunteers, donning hi viz, were crucial to ensuring the event ran smoothly and were thanked during a briefing which outlined safety measures for the event.

Ironically, as Teej Dew - who delivered the briefing - said "no dogs" an innocent dog-walker shuffled past with his four-legged friend giving people a giggle.

Following the Riverfront parkrun Teej Dew said: "It's wonderful to be back!

"We had 255 people taking part today running, jogging and walking the full 5k. The event was put on by 30 volunteers."

The results of the Riverfront parkrun are available here with the results of the Tredegar House parkrun available here.

Parkrun will now return on a weekly basis – subject to coronavirus restrictions and – at numerous locations from 9am on Saturdays.

Ms Dew said: "Most of our participants aren't bothered by the rain and neither are the volunteers, who all stay in position until the last finisher comes over the line.

"All parkruns, globally, are open to everyone and we encourage people to take part as participants or volunteers and enjoy being part of the community."

They are free to take part in but people are asked to register in advance.

Parkruns resumed at various other locations today, including (but not limited to):