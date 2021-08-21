NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn will miss the League Two clash at Tranmere Rovers – and the Carabao Cup clash with Southampton – after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Exiles manager started suffering from symptoms at the end of the week and missed Friday’s training session after going for a PCR test.
Flynn has received a positive result and will miss the fixture at Prenton Park, Wednesday’s meeting with the Premier League Saints and next Saturday’s League Two encounter with Salford City at Moor Lane.
His assistant Wayne Hatswell led preparations for the clash with the Rovers and will call the shots from the dugout over the next three games.
"I will be the normal me, I won't be any different," said Hatwell yesterday. "I want what is best for the team and if he's not there then he trusts me to do it.
"I will give it my best as I always do and he knows that it's in good hands."
All of the squad have to be tested for coronavirus ahead of the Southampton game as part of Carabao Cup regulations.
More to come after the game.
