MAINDEE festival has been postponed due to safety concerns.
As previously reported, Maindee Festival and parade was scheduled to take place today – with it set to be a smaller event than previous years – but this has now been postponed until September.
This is due to safety concerns due to the rain meaning the site is wet.
Sharing the news on social media, the organisers wrote: “We hope everyone will understand it’s important to be safety first”.
There is still some fun in store though – Newport Writers are hosting an open mic from 2pm at Hortons Coffee House (Millennium Walk).
There will be a marquee to keep people dry with all welcome to enjoy a coffee and some singing in the rain.
Finishing time for the open mic will depend on how many people attend.
Plus Riverfront Theatre will be offering music, crafts, and live performances until 4pm.
