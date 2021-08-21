WAYNE Hatswell guided Newport County AFC to a superb League Two win at Tranmere Rovers – but can’t wait for manager Michael Flynn to return.

The assistant was in charge for the clash at Prenton Park after Flynn tested positive for coronavirus, with the Exiles learning of his result late on Friday.

They brushed off the boss’ absence to produce a magnificent battling display against a side sure to be in the mix for promotion with Alex Fisher’s first goal for the club earning all three points.

It was a tense finish with the Rovers piling on the pressure and launching balls into the box but County stood firm.

When it was joked that Hatwell might want the job full-time, Flynn’s right-hand man said: “No, I don’t, he can gladly have it back!

“We had the news late on Friday that he was positive and I said to the lads that we’d just get on with it, that’s what we do.

“We’d had a tough week with various things and then that came at the end of it but when they play like that it’s really pleasing.”

Hatswell will be in charge for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup meeting with Premier League Southampton and next weekend’s trip to Salford City.

The assistant is a big presence in the technical area when Flynn is there and is adopting the same approach.

“I am me, whether I am assistant or at the front I am no different,” said Hatswell.

“Me and Flynny have been working together for a long time now, so he knows everything about me. He knows that I wear my heart on my sleeve.

“That win will have cheered him up… I don’t think it will have cheered his wife up because she is stuck at home with him for 10 days!

“I have been on the phone with him most of the day and throughout the game as well with Jim [Hollman] the goalkeeping coach.”

WINNER: Alex Fisher celebrates

Flynn was able to watch on a live stream but did leave Hatswell to make the big calls.

“It’s difficult when watching at home on iFollow. He understands that and knows that you need a feel for certain things.

“We’ve been here a long time so we have planned for any scenarios hopefully before they happen. That’s the main thing, just being prepared to make it easier.

“But it’s not easy in the heat of the moment when it feels you are against the world.”

County’s preparations weren’t derailed by the loss of Flynn but it still needed the players to produce the goods at Tranmere.

“It was a great win, I can’t say enough about how well we played and I am buzzing,” said Hatswell.

“I felt that we dominated the first half, they had a few shots from the edge of the box on the counter when we were trying to find that perfect pass.

“In the second half we got in front and managed the game really well – I don’t think we rode our luck at the end when they threw everybody forward and had a couple of headers.

“We had people defending for their lives and that what gets you an away win at a place like this. There won’t be many that come here and win.”