EBBW Vale Premiership title winner Ashley Sweet is aiming to help Pontypool return to the top flight after signing for his hometown club.

The 32-year-old lock agreed to sign for Pooler last year and the club have confirmed his arrival ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Sweet arrives with plenty of Premiership experience with Cross Keys, Cardiff and the Steelmen, where he developed under former boss Neil Edwards to earn a contract with the Dragons.

Now the imposing forward wants to help Pooler to the Championship title and promotion.

“The opportunity to come and play for my hometown club is exciting. I would love to help Pooler finally realise its dream of achieving promotion to the Premiership and that's something I believe we can do next season,” he said.

“I am looking forward to reacquainting myself with old teammates, getting to know new faces and mixing with the supporters and volunteers.

"I attended Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw in the town and played for Pontypool Schools. I watched Pontypool from a young age and have a long-held ambition to play for the club at Pontypool Park.

“My parents live in Trevethin, so I am regularly visiting the area and can't wait to get stuck in.”

Sweet arrives to bolster the pack after the departure of Danny Hodge, with head coach Leighton Jones pleased to add experience ahead of a likely promotion battle with Bargoed.

"Ashley will add real steel to our forward pack. He is a confident player and will ensure we have a reliable set piece,” he said.

“He takes pride in his overall contribution and brings a huge work rate to his game, whether that be his work in the loose or in the tight.

“His leadership skills are also something we can utilise. We will undoubtedly be involved in a number of high-pressure, tense encounters next season and being able to call on guys who have been there and done it will be a huge help.

“Ashley has also expressed a desire to help develop the younger players in the squad and given his experience and game knowledge, that can only be a good thing as we further build our squad in the years ahead.”

Pooler have also signed fly-half/full-back Ethan Davies, who previously played for the club alongside his commitments with Wales Sevens.

"Ethan is a classy operator,” said backs coach Tom Hancock about the 27-year-old. “He can play at ten or fifteen and I've no doubt that his class will shine through in the Championship.

“He has spent a lot of his career on the sevens circuit, but he has the ability to rapidly adjust again to fifteens and provide competition for places in a backs division that is crammed full of quality.

"He can read the game well and always looks like he has that extra bit of time on the ball – the hallmark of a quality player.”