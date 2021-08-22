MORE than 200 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Gwent, according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics, for the second day.
Today Public Health Wales has reported 1,626 new cases of coronavirus – including 241 in the Gwent region – on Friday there were 253.
There have been five new Covid related deaths, three of which were within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, bringing the total to 976.
This brings the death toll across Wales since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 5,656.
It brings the cumulative total of cases reported to Public Health Wales throughout the coronavirus pandemic to 261,509.
Of the 241 newly reported Gwent cases 56 are in Newport, 80 in Caerphilly, 42 in Torfaen, 41 in Monmouthshire and 22 in Blaenau Gwent.
The full statistics from Public Health Wales are as follows:
- Blaenau Gwent – 22
- Caerphilly – 80
- Monmouthshire – 41
- Newport – 56
- Torfaen – 42
- Anglesey – 20
- Conwy – 59
- Denbighshire – 50
- Flintshire – 63
- Gwynedd – 61
- Wrexham – 69
- Cardiff – 120
- Vale of Glamorgan – 71
- Bridgend – 81
- Merthyr Tydfil – 18
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 139
- Carmarthenshire – 102
- Ceredigion – 40
- Pembrokeshire – 55
- Powys – 51
- Neath Port Talbot – 92
- Swansea – 208
- Unknown location – eight
- Resident outside Wales - 78
