SPLASHTONBURY festival is taking place throughout August at Newport's Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre.
Since reopening its doors on August 2, every week there has been a summer programme of activities.
Although the theatre’s community arts festival, Big Splash, will not be returning this year, the festival of Splashtonbury is currently taking place throughout August.
Splashtonbury involves free festival activities taking place at The Riverfront include live outdoor theatre, craft activities, music on the terrace and family discos.
This Saturday August 21, showed ‘Afanc’, about a feral but misunderstood beast in a watery adventure and an urgent environmental tale, told through physical theatre, dance and clowning, with captivating visuals and startling soundscapes.
There were also live music performances from Bryony Sier and Selena Jerome.
To find out how to book summer events at the Riverfront, click here.
