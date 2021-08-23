NEWPORT County AFC might be used to taking on Premier League big guns but experienced defender James Clarke is hoping for a first taste of the action against Southampton on Wednesday.

The Saints head from a battling draw against Manchester United to a Carabao Cup encounter with the Exiles at Rodney Parade (kick-off 7.45pm).

Southampton will become the ninth of this season’s 20 Premier League clubs to have taken on County in the Michael Flynn era.

However, 31-year-old Clarke is yet to pit himself against a top-flight side and hopes to keep his starting spot in front of a bumper crowd in Newport.

“They are the games that you live for when you get draws against the top sides,” said the defender, who signed from Walsall in the summer after previously playing in the EFL for Bristol Rovers.

“Newport are known for it, but’s my first Premier League draw in one of the cups – luckily I’ve jumped on the bandwagon!

“I’ve had to wait a long time so it would be nice, if I’m playing. There might be rotations after a tough week and with a lot of travelling.”

Clarke has started impressively at County after coming off the bench for captain Matty Dolan at Oldham on opening weekend, leading the side in the round one cup upset at Ipswich and then starting at Mansfield and Tranmere.

Injuries to Dolan and Demetriou have allowed the versatile defender to show what he can do.

“I didn’t think that I would be as involved as I have been early on. Hopefully I have taken my chance and done the badge proud so far.

“It’s been a hectic start with a lot of away games, and we would have snapped your hand off if offered a couple of away wins early doors because the places that we have gone to have been tough.”

County won at Oldham and after being edged out by Mansfield took the spoils with a determined display at Tranmere on Saturday.

Clarke was to the fore in protecting the lead after Alex Fisher struck approaching the hour, with the Exiles showing their appetite for graft.

“They were going to pile the pressure on in the second half and we showed our grit and determination to see the game out,” said the defender.

“If you want to do well in League Two, you can play nice football and beat teams but you are going to have to be gritty.

“At Tranmere we showed that we can do both sides of the game and we did in Ipswich as well. We had to battle hard to see it out.

“It was land of the giants in the second half but everybody stepped up and put their head where it hurts.”

It was a signal of intent by County, who have been beaten play-off finalists in two of the last three seasons.

Clarke is reluctant to set any lofty targets so early in the season but is happy to praise the strength of the squad.

“It’s one of the best squads that I have been at in terms of depth. It’s a squad game, you can’t win or do well in a season with just 11 players,” he said.

“People are going to need a rest and people are going to get injured, so everyone’s time will come. I didn’t think mine would come this early but I will take it.

“It’s one of the better squads that I have been involved with in my career. There is no reason why we can’t be competitive in the league.”

And Clarke will hope to head to Salford with a spring in his step after going toe-to-toe with Southampton.