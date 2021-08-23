A NUMBER of roads are either closed or have roadworks going on throughout the day. Here we round-up some of the Gwent roads which will have some form of traffic disruption according to AA Travel so you can plan your journeys.
Newport
- Stow Hill remains closed both ways between School Lane and Havelock Street for works on Bethel Community Church. This is an ongoing closure.
- A lane on the B4237 Wharf Road southbound is closed from B4591 Chepstow Road to Corporation Road due to gas main work.
- There is a lane closed on the A4042 at Grove Park roundabout for construction.
- There are temporary traffic lights on Cot Hill in Llanwern, near to Lodge Hill.
- There are temporary traffic lights in Bassaleg on Caerphilly Road at Station Approach.
- A lane is closed on the A467 northbound from Park View (Bassaleg roundabout) to B4591 Chartist Drive. This is due to construction.
- There are temporary traffic lights on the B4591 Risca Road at Risca Road due to gas main work.
Torfaen
- There are temporary traffic lights on Ty Gwyn Road at Archer Road due to gas mains work.
- There are temporary traffic lights on Maendy Way near Chapel Street.
- King Street in Pontnewynydd is closed both ways from Hanbury Grove Turn Off to South View due to gas main work.
- There are temporary traffic lights on Lower Leigh Road at Hospital Road, Pontnewynydd due to gas main work.
Monmouthshire
- There are temporary traffic signals on the A48 near Church Lane just outside Tidenham due to telecoms work.
Caerphilly
- There are temporary traffic lights on the A469 between Brithdir and Rhymney on Southend Terrace at car dealership due to water main work.
Blaenau Gwent
- There are restrictions on the A465 and A4077 in Brynmawr due to the works on the Heads of the Valley section two. It affects the A4077 Main Road (Gilwern Junction) to A4047 King Street (Brynmawr Roundabout).
