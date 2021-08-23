A PLAYER for Cwmllynfell RFC in Neath Port Talbot has died during a match.

Alex Evans, 31, was playing in a memorial match at Cwmllynfell's home ground, Parc-y-Bryn, against Crynant.

His club said it had "lost a brother on the field and it is hurting so much".

"The whole club and community are shocked and saddened," a statement read on the club's Facebook page.

Speaking to The National, Cwmllynfell RFC's Gareth Evans described Alex as "a cheeky chappy" who "always had this wonderful smile on his face".

"Whether you were at work, playing rugby or having a pint with him, he just had this infectious smile on his face all the time," Gareth said.

Alex had with Cwmllynfell RFC for four seasons, and Gareth described him as a "tenacious" open-side flanker.

Alex Evans. Picture: Family handout

"He wore his heart on his sleeve and gave everything for this club," he added. "He loved the club, he loved the village. He will be a great loss to the village and the community."

Cwmllynfell RFC has received messages of solidarity and condolence from amateur and professional rugby clubs, as well as the Welsh Rugby Union.

Gareth has now set up an online fundraising page to support Alex's family during this time.

This article originally appeared on our sister site The National.