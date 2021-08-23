FOUR couples will go head-to-head in the Love Island 2021 final tonight (Monday) and the winners of the ITV2 series will be crowned.
The final episode of the series will see four couples, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank and Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, compete to take home the £50,000 prize.
Winning couples have previously been given the option to split the money between them or for one of them to take home the full amount.
Your finalists are... Kaz & Tyler, Faye & Teddy, Chloe & Toby and Millie & Liam! Head to the app now to vote for your #LoveIsland 2021 winners 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jaJUdhy9Fg— Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 22, 2021
Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, who had been coupled up since the first episode, decided to leave the villa days before the final after their relationship broke down which meant they gave up the chance to be in the final four.
How long is Love Island tonight
The Love Island finale will start at 9pm and will run until 10.35pm.
Friends and family visited the villa
In the penultimate episode of the show that aired on Sunday, the islanders saw family members and friends at the Love Island villa in a socially distanced visit.
Teddy’s brothers, Sidney and Carlos, criticised Faye over her treatment of Teddy during her rant after the movie night challenge.
Meanwhile, Liam’s father criticised him for his dalliance with Lillie Haynes while staying at the Casa Amor villa, and said he had “shouted at the TV”.
The Love Island final will air tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.
