WORK is set to begin on a £105 million, 500-home development in Newport.

Contracts have been completed and planning permission granted for the new homes at the brownfield site on the former Llanwern Steelworks.

The new development, called Locke Gardens, is a partnership between Lovell and Pobl and will create 500 new homes in total.

It will include a range of 285 two, three and four-bedroom homes available for open market sale through Lovell, as well as 80 one, two, three and four-bedroom affordable homes and 135 shared ownership homes available with Pobl.

Locke Gardens is part of the wider Glan Llyn development – a residential, business and sustainable development which is being delivered by St Modwen.

The £1 billion regeneration project is transforming the 600-acre brownfield site and will offer a total of 4,000 new homes, creating a major new community for South Wales.

Construction work on Locke Gardens is expected to start this month and finish in spring 2028.

In early 2022, the first open market homes will be available for sale, with four showhomes planned to open in summer 2022.

The project is set to create 1,000 new jobs, including apprenticeships and work placements for local people, giving them an entry into the construction industry.

READ MORE:

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We’re thrilled to be delivering 500 homes on the former site of Llanwern Steelworks, and be a part of the very exciting Glan Llyn development.

"We are delighted to continue and build up on our successful and long-standing relationship with Pobl to deliver much-needed new homes in Newport.

“We’re extremely proud at the success of our expansion plans across South Wales, and we’re looking forward to continuing our success and building a thriving new community at Locke Gardens, as well as creating jobs, training opportunities and apprenticeships.

“This will be one of the first brand-new developments we build following our signing of the Placemaking Wales Charter.

"At Lovell, we put people at the heart of all we do, and by incorporating placemaking into our work, Locke Gardens will promote happiness, health and well-being, providing Newport with homes that are full of character and creating a place which people can feel proud to call home.”

Rhys Parry, director of development - East at Pobl Group, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Lovell as a part of this exciting new development at Glan Llyn.

"This scheme is the latest step in our on-going commitment to regeneration in Newport, and is an excellent example of our mission to build genuinely affordable homes and create places where people want to live.

“As signatories of the Placemaking Wales Charter, we are proud to be part of this exciting project which is helping to transform this large brownfield site and will provide much needed affordable housing for the local area.”

Alongside 4,000 new homes, the wider Glan Llyn development will include a range of sports facilities, open parkland and wildlife habitats, new lakes, primary schools and nurseries, a local community centre, integrated transport and the 100-acre Celtic Business Park.