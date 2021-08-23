A GWENT road will be closed for two days due to emergency repairs.
St Brides Road in St Brides Netherwent, Monmouthshire, is expected to be closed until Wednesday, August 25.
This is so that Morrison Utility Services – working on behalf of Welsh Water – can repair a leaking water main.
There is a signed diversion in place.
