GOGGLEBOX star Mary Cook has died at the age of 92, Channel 4 has confirmed.

Mary passed away in hospital over the weekend with “her family by her side”.

The Googlebox team shared an update on social media which read: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. “

A full statement said: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

“Beloved mother, grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.”

It continued: “Bristolians Mary and Marina met at St Monica Trust retirement village over 10 years ago and had been friends ever since.

“They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliant witty and often cheeky comments.

“Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

Mary was spotted for Gogglebox at Asda

According to the St Monica Trust retirement home, where Cook and Wingrove lived, they were discovered by a researcher for Gogglebox during a trip to Asda.

According to their website, Mary said: “I was going shopping, so I asked them if they could wait until we got back.

“They came up to Marina’s flat, held cards up of different famous people and we had to talk about them.”

The pair were temporarily absent from the programme because of the pandemic; however, they returned in May’s series finale of the programme.

