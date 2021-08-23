THERE has been one new death relating to Covid-19 recorded in the Gwent region – out of a total of two across Wales.
This brings the total of deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to 977 according to Public Health Wales figures.
The total death figure for Wales now stands at 5,658 according to Public Health Wales, although the total number is known to be higher.
Wales recorded 3,247 new cases of the virus – out of 29,681 tests.
503 of these new cases were recorded across the Gwent region – with Newport recording 162 cases, Caerphilly at 126, Torfaen at 105, Monmouthshire on 71 and Blaenau Gwent recording 39 cases.
2,335,573 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine in Wales, with 2,165,119 having completed both doses.
Here is where all the new Covid-19 cases were recorded:
Swansea: 365
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 298
Cardiff: 276
Neath Port Talbot: 193
Carmarthenshire: 188
Pembrokeshire: 173
Newport: 162
Bridgend: 141
Denbighshire: 135
Caerphilly: 126
Flintshire: 118
Powys: 117
Wrexham: 115
Vale of Glamorgan: 114
Conwy: 107
Torfaen: 105
Gwynedd: 92
Monmouthshire: 71
Ceredigion: 61
Blaenau Gwent: 39
Anglesey: 36
Merthyr Tydfil: 29
Unknown location: 39
Resident outside Wales: 147
