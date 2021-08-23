IN A statement Channel 4 announced the death of Gogglebox favourite, Mary Cook. The statement was realised on behalf of the Cook family.
We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/xvrlC0gmVE— C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) August 23, 2021
Mary joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the beginning of series 8 with friend, Marina Wingrove. According to the statement released, both from Bristol, they met at St Monica Trust retirement village over ten years ago and have been friends ever since.
According to the St Monica Trust retirement home, where Cook and Wingrove lived, they were discovered by a researcher for Gogglebox during a trip to Asda.
According to their website, Mary said: “I was going shopping, so I asked them if they could wait until we got back.
“They came up to Marina’s flat, held cards up of different famous people and we had to talk about them.”
The beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend was once a hospitality worker and had been married, and sadly, widowed twice.
The statement reads: “They became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments.”
Mary passed away in hospital, with family by her side.
