TRIBUTES have flooded in since news emerged that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away at the age of 92 over the weekend.
Mary joined the Gogglebox cast in 2016 for season eight alongside her friend of 10 year Marina and the pair became an instant hit with fans.
According to the St Monica Trust retirement home, where Cook and Wingrove lived, they were discovered by a researcher for Gogglebox during a trip to Asda.
According to their website, Mary said: “I was going shopping, so I asked them if they could wait until we got back.
“They came up to Marina’s flat, held cards up of different famous people and we had to talk about them.”
The pair were temporarily absent from the programme because of the pandemic; however, they returned in May’s series finale of the programme.
Here are some of the pair’s best bits on the Channel 4 hit.
Mary and Marina’s Gogglebox best bits
There was the time Mary was urged to apply for Britain's Got Talent after displaying her fine singing voice. Her reply left viewers in stitches.
oh she did make me laugh! Thoughts with her family and to Marina pic.twitter.com/xUGcPDekQ2— Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) August 23, 2021
Here a number of iconic clips from Mary and Marina put together by Channel 4.
👏 A reminder of how iconic Mary Cook was on Goggleboxpic.twitter.com/yLgMxtcoCg— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 23, 2021
Then there was that time the hilarious due wanted to take a selfie.
Mary and Marina taking a selfie 🤳 #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/2a4InuOW1j— Goggleboxfanpage (@goggleboxshow) June 11, 2020
The Britolians were known as 'TV's Naughtiest Nans'.
Everyone needs a friendship like Mary and Marina’s. #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/NNlf1w6CdR— Channel 4 (@Channel4) July 11, 2019
Then there was the time the pair enjoyed a cream horn.
Mary and Marina are back for the series finale ❤️— Goggleboxfanpage (@goggleboxshow) May 21, 2021
We've missed you wasn't the same without you! 🥰🤗 #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/mycvjUW8MH
